Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $4.0 billion
Maturity Date March 17, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.837
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 15.3bp
Over the 0.625 pct Due 2017 UST
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Nomura & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
