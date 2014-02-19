Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Issuer Gaz Capital SA
Borrower OJSC Gazprom
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2021
Coupon 3.60 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 220.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Gazprombank, JPMorgan & Metropol
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1038646078
