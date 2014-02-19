Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Issuer Gaz Capital SA

Borrower OJSC Gazprom

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2021

Coupon 3.60 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 220.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Gazprombank, JPMorgan & Metropol

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1038646078

