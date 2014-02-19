BRIEF-E.ON SE: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow
* E.ON SE: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* E.ON SE: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 16 ING said on Thursday it was no longer a primary dealer for Slovenian government bonds, while the Dutch finance ministry said Nordea had become a dealer in its debt after several banks quit making markets in its treasury bills last year.
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)