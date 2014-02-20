Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unilever NV

Guarantor Unilever Plc and Unilever United States

Issue Amount 300 million Renminbi

Maturity Date February 27, 2017

Coupon 2.95 Pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

