Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.7

Reoffer price 99.7

Yield 1.42 pct

Payment Date February 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB4JU6

