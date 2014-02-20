Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited

Issue Amount 500 milion Renminbi

Maturity Date February 27, 2017

Coupon 3.28 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.28 pct

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, HSBC & The Royal Bank Of Scotland

Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A (S&P)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

