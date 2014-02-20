Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date November 4, 2016
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price 97.672
Payment Date February 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 650 million rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0993229185
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)