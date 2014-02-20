Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 150 million rand

Maturity Date November 4, 2016

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 97.672

Payment Date February 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 650 million rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0993229185

