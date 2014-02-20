Feb 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date March 31, 2021
Coupon 9.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.025
Yield 8.794 pct
Payment Date February 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 400 million rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0605996700
