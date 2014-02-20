BRIEF-First Acceptance Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.09
* First Acceptance Corporation reports operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount $1.75 billion
Maturity Date February 27, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.862
Reoffer yield 1.047 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34bp
Over the CT3
Payment Date February 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, CITI, Daiwa
& Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1039219883
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP says in regulatory filing it dissolved stake in Valeant Pharma as of March 13, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mGFeXe) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Citibank, N.A. (CBNA) an unsecured senior debt rating of 'A+'. CBNA has issued $1.5 billion 2% fixed-rate unsecured senior debt and $1 billion floating-rate unsecured senior debt. The fixed-rate senior notes will pay interest semi-annually, and are expected to mature in March 2019. The floating-rate senior notes will pay interest quarterly, and are also expected to mature in Mar