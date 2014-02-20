Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 28, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.721

Yield 1.098 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

