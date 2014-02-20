Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 28, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.721
Yield 1.098 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT
Payment Date February 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
