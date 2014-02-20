Feb 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Reseau Ferre De France (RFF)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date December 18, 2042

Coupon 3.3 pct

Payment Date March 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1039396152

