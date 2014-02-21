MUMBAI Feb 21 India's allocation of 112 billion
rupees ($1.8 billion) for capital injection into state-run banks
is credit negative as it is much smaller than estimated
requirements, Moody's Investors Service said.
The rating agency, in a report dated Thursday, said it
estimates lenders would need 250-360 billion rupees to meet a
minimum Tier 1 ratio of 8 percent in the fiscal year ending
March 2015.
"Indian public-sector banks' need for significant external
capital is a result of an increase in non-performing
loans (NPLs) owing to the country's slowing economy and
infrastructure bottlenecks, and profitability that is
insufficient for internal capital generation to fund loan
growth," it said.
Last Monday, India's government unveiled its interim budget
for the fiscal year starting in April, allocating 112 billion
rupees for capital injection into public-sector banks.
