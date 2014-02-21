Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 28, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor +2bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor +2bp

Payment Date February 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

