Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 23, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.55 pct
Payment Date February 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005769270
