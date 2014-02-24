BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
(Corrected Payment Date to February 28, 2014 under common terms from February 28, 2020)
Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower BP Capital Markets
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 Million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 28, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.0740
Reoffer price 100.2990
Yield 0.952 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 50.8 basis points
Over the Govt
Ratings A2(Moody's)
ISIN CH0238053091
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 Million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 28, 2024
Coupon 1.750 pct
Issue price 101.0190
Reoffer price 100.3190
Yield 1.715 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 75.2 basis points
Over the Govt
Ratings A2(Moody's)
ISIN CH0238053125
****
Common Terms
Guarantor BP PLC
Payment Date February 28, 2014 (Corrected)
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.