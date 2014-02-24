BRIEF-Takara Leben to retire 1.58 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 3, 2015
Coupon 0.2 pct
Issue price 99.955
Reoffer price 99.955
Yield 0.236 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 3, 2014, equivalent to 14.5 basis points
Over the March 2015 0.25 pct BKO
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, LBBW, Natixis and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa(Moody's) and AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000LB0WJ60
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Azerbaijani Banking Sector - Pressure from Currency Moves Persists https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895587 MOSCOW/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Currency devaluation continues to weigh on Azerbaijani banks and they face continued capital shortfalls due to weak asset quality, high dollarisation and currency mismatches, Fitch Ratings said at its sixth annual conference on Azerbaijan in Baku today. Fitch ex
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)