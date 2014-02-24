BRIEF-Takara Leben to retire 1.58 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 5, 2018
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.663
Reoffer price 99.663
Yield 0.836 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1040151315
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Azerbaijani Banking Sector - Pressure from Currency Moves Persists https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895587 MOSCOW/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Currency devaluation continues to weigh on Azerbaijani banks and they face continued capital shortfalls due to weak asset quality, high dollarisation and currency mismatches, Fitch Ratings said at its sixth annual conference on Azerbaijan in Baku today. Fitch ex
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)