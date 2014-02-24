BRIEF-Takara Leben to retire 1.58 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
Feb 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increasedon Monday.
Borrower UNEDIC
Guarantor France
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date June 1, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 105.118
Reoffer price 105.118
Yield 0.891 pct
Spread 2.5 pct
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Uni
Ratings Aa1(Moody's)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.55 billion euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011767615
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Azerbaijani Banking Sector - Pressure from Currency Moves Persists https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895587 MOSCOW/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Currency devaluation continues to weigh on Azerbaijani banks and they face continued capital shortfalls due to weak asset quality, high dollarisation and currency mismatches, Fitch Ratings said at its sixth annual conference on Azerbaijan in Baku today. Fitch ex
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)