BRIEF-Lushang Property to pay no div for FY 2016
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AGM rejects increase in bank's capital by 5 percent through subscription Source: (http://bit.ly/2nq1NTo) Further company coverage:
* FY property income rises by 13.5 pct to 19.37 million Swiss francs ($19.39 million) with a residential rate of 91.5 pct