Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Renault

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 5, 2021

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.653

Yield 3.181 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 214bp

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's) & BB+(S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011769090

