Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BP Capital Markets PLC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2021
Coupon 2.177 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.3bp
over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
ISIN XS1040506112
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2026
Coupon 2.972 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.8bp
over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1040506898
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,
Lloyds, Mitsubishi & Santander GBM
Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.