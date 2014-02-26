Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date June 10, 2020

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 101.146

Reoffer price 99.571

Yield 4.835 pct

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commonwealth Bank of Australia &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1041115137

