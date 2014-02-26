UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Far East Horizon
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date March 6, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.931
Yield 4.65 pct
Spread 395 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the CT3
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC and CITI
Ratings BBB(S&P),
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million to $50 million.
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners