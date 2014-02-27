BRIEF-CBO Territoria FY net profit group share doubles to 13.2 mln euros
* FY operating profit is 18.0 million euros ($19.1 million) versus 15.1 million euros a year ago
Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower IDB Trust Services Limited
Guarantor The Islamic Development Bank
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date March 6, 2019
Coupon 1.8125 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.75bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2019 UST
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CIMB, Commerzbank, First Gulf Bank PJSC, HSBC,
Natixis, NBAD, RHB & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London & Bursa Malaysia
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* FY operating profit is 18.0 million euros ($19.1 million) versus 15.1 million euros a year ago
* Says to convene shareholders meeting on March 30 to authorise board to issue sukuk or other financing instruments
March 15 Australian shares closed up slightly on Wednesday, recovering from losses earlier in the session after a late rally in mining stocks.