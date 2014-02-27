Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower IDB Trust Services Limited

Guarantor The Islamic Development Bank

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date March 6, 2019

Coupon 1.8125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.75bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2019 UST

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CIMB, Commerzbank, First Gulf Bank PJSC, HSBC,

Natixis, NBAD, RHB & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London & Bursa Malaysia

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

