(Correction to change the story from increase to new issue.)
Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date March 6, 2019
Coupon 10.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.499
Yield 10.40 pct
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank and HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling 1.1875 pct and M&U 0.1875 pct)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)