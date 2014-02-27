Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.555
Reoffer price 99.555
Yield 2.425 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, ING & JPMorgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1041772986
