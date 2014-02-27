Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Japan Bank for International Cooperation

(JBIC)

Guarantor Japan

Issue Amount 425 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.683

Yield 2.678 pct

Spread 66 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC and NOMURA

Ratings Aa3(Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

