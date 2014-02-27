Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Issuer RZD Capital
Borrower Joint Stock Company Russian Railways
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 06, 2023
Coupon 4.6 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.6 pct
Spread 293.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 321.4bp
Over the February 2023 DBR
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan and VTB Capital
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1041815116
