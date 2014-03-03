Mar 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Allreal Holding

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 2, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.486

Reoffer price 100.036

Yield 1.242 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

