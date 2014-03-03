Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower BAT International Finance Plc

Guarantor BAT Plc & BAT Holdings (Netherlands) BV

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date March 06, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Issue price 99.801

Reoffer price 99.801

Payment Date March 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1043096400

