Mar 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower British American Tobacco Holdings The

Netherlands (BAT Holdings)

Guarantor BAT PLC & BAT International

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 6, 2029

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 98.849

Reoffer price 98.849

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 120.4 bp

Over the 4.75 pct 2028 DBR

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, ING and Santan

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1043097630

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)