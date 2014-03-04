Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 Million sterling

Maturity Date February 1, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 97.62

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2017 UKT

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.5 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0881488430.

