Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO)

Issue Amount 500 Million euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.607

Reoffer price 99.607

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Nordea and SEB

Ratings BBB (S&P) and BBB (Fitch)

Listing LUX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1043513529

