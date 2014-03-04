Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lowell Group Financing Plc

Issue Amount 115 million sterling

Maturity Date April 01, 2019

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 5.874

Spread 400 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct Due 2019 UKT

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Goldman Sachs International

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Regs ISIN XS1028960331

144A ISIN XS1028960414

