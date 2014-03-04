Mar 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Societe

Issue Amount 1 billion sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual NC5

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price 100.014

Reoffer price 100.014

Yield 6.875 pct

Spread 4.88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date March 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of

Scotland and UBS

Ratings BB+ (S&P) and BB+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1043181269

