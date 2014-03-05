Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Eika Boligkreditt As
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 12, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.349
Reoffer price 99.349
Yield 1.599 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, LBBW, Natixis & Nordea
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Norway
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)