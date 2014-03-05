Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.919

Yield 1.512 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.9bp

Over the DBR Due 2021

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank Of America, CA-CIB, HSBC & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

