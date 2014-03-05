Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.919
Yield 1.512 pct
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.9bp
Over the DBR Due 2021
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank Of America, CA-CIB, HSBC & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
