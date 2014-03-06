Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
March 17 Wall Street bonuses this year may climb as much as 15 percent in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount $1 billion
Maturity Date May 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.866
Reoffer price 99.866
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap
Over the 0.625 pct Feb 2017 UST
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley
and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN US00828EBC21
LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - After shunning the short-end of the euro market in recent years, public sector issuers could finally be tempted back, lured by an improvement in funding costs and investor cravings for an alternative to expensive short German government paper.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.