Mar 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Danske Bank
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Paerpetual NC6
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 464 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, Danske, Goldman Scachs, HSBC and JP Morgan
Ratings BB+ (S&P) and BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English and Danish
ISIN XS1044578273
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)