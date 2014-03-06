BOJ's Kuroda: there is global consensus on importance of free trade
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.
Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Kiwibank Ltd
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 04, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.793
Reoffer price 100.293
Yield 0.815 pct
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0239034314
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.
* Decides to issue debt instruments in Turkey up to nominal 150.0 million lira via offering to public or to qualified investors or in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.