BOJ's Kuroda: there is global consensus on importance of free trade
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.
Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 95.375
Yield 10.074 pct
Payment Date March 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.125 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 765 million Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0580501210
* Decides to issue debt instruments in Turkey up to nominal 150.0 million lira via offering to public or to qualified investors or in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.