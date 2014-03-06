BRIEF-Min Xin Holdings proposes rights issue of 137.8 million rights shares
* Company proposes to raise gross proceeds of not less than approximately HK$827 million
Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date December 13, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Dekabank
Listing Hamburg
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000A1REZY9
* Huayou Investment, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into LP agreement with other partners
