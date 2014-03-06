BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd says FY net profit attributable RMB7.94 billion
* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of bank RMB7.94 billion versus RMB7.22 billion
Mar 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date April 19, 2019
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 25 basis points
Issue price 100.3030
Reoffer price 100.3030
Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 19 basis points
Payment Date March 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.75 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0981588121
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
