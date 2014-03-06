Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thusrday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
Issue Amount $1.75 billion
Maturity Date March 13, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.616
Reoffer price 99.616
Yield 1.956 pct
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP pPribas & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law Dutch
