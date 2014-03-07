BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets were a record $2.90 trillion as of month-end February, up 19% from February 2016 and up 2% compared to January 2017
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets were a record $2.90 trillion as of month-end February, up 19% from February 2016 and up 2% compared to January 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Life Insurance: Negative Sector Outlook https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894730 LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has changed its sector outlook for the Italian life insurance market to negative from stable, as wider spreads on Italian sovereign debt may weaken insurers' capitalisation and business retention. Domestic government debt accounts for around half of the investments of Ital
* Financial results of group for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to record a turnaround for corresponding period in year 2015