SEPANG, Malaysia March 8 Malaysia Airlines will continue to run other flights as normal, its chief executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said on Saturday, after one if its plane bound for Beijing went missing.

Flight MH370, operating a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, last had contact with air traffic controllers 120 nautical miles off the east coast of the Malaysian town of Kota Bharu, the airline's top official had said earlier.