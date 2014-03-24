SINGAPORE, March 24 Crude production in the Asia-Pacific is set to plateau in 2014 as projects to ramp up output at two of the region's largest producers, Malaysia and Indonesia, have been delayed. The table below shows the oilfields and expansion projects which will start production in 2014-2015. Location Field Operator Quality Volume Production (bpd) date Vietnam Dua, tie-back Premier Oil medium 8-10* H1 2014 to Chim Sao sweet Vietnam Thang Long - Lam Son JOC NA 12-15 May Dong Do Australia Balnaves Apache Corp light 30 end Q2 sweet 2014 Australia Coniston, Apache Corp heavy 10-12 Q3 2014 tie-back to sweet Van Gogh Malaysia Gumusut-Kakap Shell medium 25-30 H2 2014 (SOGT**) sweet 70** 2015 Indonesia Cepu ExxonMobil 165*** 2015 Source: Reuters, companies, industry *Chim Sao will be producing about 30,000 bpd, up from 27,000-29,000 bpd currently **SOGT - Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal in Kimanis bay; Gumusut-Kakap output to increase to 70,000 bpd in 2015 ***Cepu is producing at 26,000-27,000 bpd; 165,000 bpd is peak production (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)