SINGAPORE, March 24 Crude production in the
Asia-Pacific is set to plateau in 2014 as projects to ramp up output
at two of the region's largest producers, Malaysia and Indonesia,
have been delayed.
The table below shows the oilfields and expansion projects which
will start production in 2014-2015.
Location Field Operator Quality Volume Production
(bpd) date
Vietnam Dua, tie-back Premier Oil medium 8-10* H1 2014
to Chim Sao sweet
Vietnam Thang Long - Lam Son JOC NA 12-15 May
Dong Do
Australia Balnaves Apache Corp light 30 end Q2
sweet 2014
Australia Coniston, Apache Corp heavy 10-12 Q3 2014
tie-back to sweet
Van Gogh
Malaysia Gumusut-Kakap Shell medium 25-30 H2 2014
(SOGT**) sweet 70** 2015
Indonesia Cepu ExxonMobil 165*** 2015
Source: Reuters, companies, industry
*Chim Sao will be producing about 30,000 bpd, up from
27,000-29,000 bpd currently
**SOGT - Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal in Kimanis bay;
Gumusut-Kakap output to increase to 70,000 bpd in 2015
***Cepu is producing at 26,000-27,000 bpd; 165,000 bpd is
peak production
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)