Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2029

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 98.685

Reoffer price 98.685

Yield 2.859 pct

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 74.2 basis points

Over the 4.75 pct July 2028 DBR

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe

Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1045386494

