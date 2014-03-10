Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Dexia Crédit Local
Guarantor The Notes benefit from an unconditional
and irrevocable first demand guarantee from
the States of Belgium (51.41%), France (45.59%)
and Luxembourg (3.00%)
Issue Amount 1.75 Billion euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.363
Yield 1.497 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 79.7 basis points
Over the July 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, Deutsche Bank and
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1045697494
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)