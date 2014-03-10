Mar 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.776

Reoffer price 99.776

Yield 1.547 pct

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 87.7bp

Over the OBL #168

Payment Date March 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and Swedbank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+(Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS1045283766

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)